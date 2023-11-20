The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Redhawks given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Central Arkansas went 7-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Redhawks ranked 211th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 121st.

The Bears put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, just 3.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed.

Central Arkansas put together an 8-4 record last season in games it scored more than 75.9 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Central Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.5) than on the road (69.1).

The Bears gave up fewer points at home (77.0 per game) than away (86.1) last season.

Central Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (31.1%).

