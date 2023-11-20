The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Southeast Missouri State (-5.5) 159.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southeast Missouri State (-4.5) 159.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Arkansas put together a 9-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Bears were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 15 times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Southeast Missouri State covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Redhawks games went over the point total 19 out of 30 times last season.

