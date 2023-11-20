Monday's game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) squaring off at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no set line.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 74, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-3.3)

Southeast Missouri State (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

Central Arkansas' defensive performance was 0-worst in the nation last year with 81.5 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more consistent, scoring 72.9 points per game (148th-ranked in college basketball).

The Bears ranked worst in the country with 35.8 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 32 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball).

Last season Central Arkansas ranked 230th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.4 per game.

With 13 turnovers per game, the Bears were 291st in the nation. They forced 11.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

With 8.5 treys per game, the Bears ranked 60th in the country. They sported a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 280th in college basketball.

Central Arkansas found it difficult to defend threes, ranking 16th-worst in college basketball with 9 treys allowed per game. It ranked 322nd by allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to opponents last season.

Of the shots taken by Central Arkansas last year, 58.8% of them were two-pointers (67.7% of the team's made baskets) and 41.2% were from beyond the arc (32.3%).

