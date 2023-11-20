The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Sugar Bears put up an average of 51.4 points per game last year, 14.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.

Central Arkansas went 8-12 last season when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 10.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Sugar Bears gave up (61.8).

When Arkansas totaled more than 61.8 points last season, it went 18-8.

