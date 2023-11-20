The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Sugar Bears put up an average of 51.4 points per game last year, 14.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
  • Central Arkansas went 8-12 last season when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
  • Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 10.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Sugar Bears gave up (61.8).
  • When Arkansas totaled more than 61.8 points last season, it went 18-8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Hendrix W 85-25 Farris Center
11/11/2023 @ Samford L 65-62 Pete Hanna Center
11/14/2023 UT Martin W 56-45 Farris Center
11/20/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 @ Denver - Magness Arena
11/25/2023 Nevada - Hamilton Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.