How to Watch the Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Sugar Bears put up an average of 51.4 points per game last year, 14.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
- Central Arkansas went 8-12 last season when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
- Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 10.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Sugar Bears gave up (61.8).
- When Arkansas totaled more than 61.8 points last season, it went 18-8.
Central Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Hendrix
|W 85-25
|Farris Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Samford
|L 65-62
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/14/2023
|UT Martin
|W 56-45
|Farris Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Denver
|-
|Magness Arena
|11/25/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
