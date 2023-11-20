The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 72.9 148th 326th 75.9 Points Allowed 81.5 359th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32 163rd 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.5 60th 117th 13.8 Assists 12.4 230th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 13 291st

