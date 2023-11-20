The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Arkansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Eddy Kayouloud: 15 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
45th 77.5 Points Scored 72.9 148th
326th 75.9 Points Allowed 81.5 359th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 32 163rd
211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.5 60th
117th 13.8 Assists 12.4 230th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 13 291st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.