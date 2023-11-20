Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Show Me Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Venue: Show Me Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Central Arkansas' games hit the over 12 out of 26 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Bears were 9-17-0 last season.
- Southeast Missouri State was more successful against the spread than Central Arkansas last season, recording an ATS record of 18-12-0, compared to the 9-17-0 mark of the Bears.
Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southeast Missouri State
|77.5
|150.4
|75.9
|157.4
|150.2
|Central Arkansas
|72.9
|150.4
|81.5
|157.4
|151.2
Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends
- The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 75.9 points last season, Central Arkansas went 6-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southeast Missouri State
|18-12-0
|19-11-0
|Central Arkansas
|9-17-0
|12-14-0
Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southeast Missouri State
|Central Arkansas
|9-4
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-11
|Away Record
|2-13
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|76.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
