The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Show Me Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Show Me Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas' games hit the over 12 out of 26 times last season.

Against the spread, the Bears were 9-17-0 last season.

Southeast Missouri State was more successful against the spread than Central Arkansas last season, recording an ATS record of 18-12-0, compared to the 9-17-0 mark of the Bears.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southeast Missouri State 77.5 150.4 75.9 157.4 150.2 Central Arkansas 72.9 150.4 81.5 157.4 151.2

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears' 72.9 points per game last year were just 3.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks gave up.

When it scored more than 75.9 points last season, Central Arkansas went 6-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 19-11-0 Central Arkansas 9-17-0 12-14-0

Central Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southeast Missouri State Central Arkansas 9-4 Home Record 6-8 5-11 Away Record 2-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

