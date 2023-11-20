Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Clark County, Arkansas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Clark County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arkadelphia High School at Ouachita High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Donaldson, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
