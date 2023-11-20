Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clay County, Arkansas today? We have the information below.

Clay County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corning High School at Marmaduke High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Marmaduke, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

