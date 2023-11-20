Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Clay County, Arkansas today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corning High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.