Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 11. All of Edwards-Helaire's stats can be found below.

On the ground, Edwards-Helaire has season stats of 33 rushes for 109 yards and one TD, picking up 3.3 yards per attempt. He also has six catches on seven targets for 36 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other running back is on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 109 1 3.3 7 6 36 0

Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0

