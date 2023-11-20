Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Crawford County, Arkansas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crawford County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedarville High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.