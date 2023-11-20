Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Greene County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Greene County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corning High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
