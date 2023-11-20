How to Watch UConn vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, winners of four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UConn vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- UConn went 17-1 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Huskies finished 10th.
- Last year, the Huskies averaged 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
- UConn had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.
- The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.
- The Longhorns scored 13.9 more points per game last year (78) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (64.1).
- When Texas allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 21-3.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
- The Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.8).
- When playing at home, UConn made one more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas put up 84.8 points per game last season, 15.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.4).
- At home, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than they allowed away (72).
- Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Stonehill
|W 107-67
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-53
|XL Center
|11/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.