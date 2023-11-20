Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Union County, Arkansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Union County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkers Chapel High School at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
