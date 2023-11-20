Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Elkins, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berryville High School at Greenland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Greenland, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
