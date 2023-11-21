Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Lauri Markkanen and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Davis has scored 25.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 23 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday (25.5).

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under (7.5).

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 16.5-point over/under for D'Angelo Russell on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 3.7 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Russell averages seven assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Russell averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average of 24.3.

He has grabbed 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

The 13 points John Collins has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (14.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (8.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

