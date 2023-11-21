OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks versus the North Alabama Lions is one of two games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule that features an OVC team on the court.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Northern Illinois Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
