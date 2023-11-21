Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In Pulaski County, Arkansas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maumelle High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Farmington, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
