How to Watch UAPB vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
- UAPB has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.0% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Lions rank 305th.
- The Golden Lions put up an average of 94.6 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
- UAPB is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
UAPB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UAPB scored 72.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).
- The Golden Lions allowed fewer points at home (62.0 per game) than on the road (75.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UAPB made fewer trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (32.7%) too.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southwestern Christian
|W 112-68
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 85-83
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/27/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
