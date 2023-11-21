The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

UAPB Stats Insights

  • The Golden Lions have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
  • UAPB has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.0% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Lions rank 305th.
  • The Golden Lions put up an average of 94.6 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
  • UAPB is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UAPB scored 72.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).
  • The Golden Lions allowed fewer points at home (62.0 per game) than on the road (75.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UAPB made fewer trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (32.7%) too.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Southwestern Christian W 112-68 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/13/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 85-83 Farris Center
11/18/2023 Incarnate Word L 100-81 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/21/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/24/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/27/2023 Arkansas Baptist - H.O. Clemmons Arena

