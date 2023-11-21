The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

UAPB has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.0% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Lions rank 305th.

The Golden Lions put up an average of 94.6 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.

UAPB is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UAPB scored 72.1 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).

The Golden Lions allowed fewer points at home (62.0 per game) than on the road (75.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, UAPB made fewer trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (32.7%) too.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule