The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. UAPB matchup.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

UAPB vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAPB covered 10 times in 25 matchups with a spread last season.

The Golden Lions were an underdog by 16.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Minnesota covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times last season.

