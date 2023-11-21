Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) facing off at Williams Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 90-70 victory for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 90, UAPB 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-20.6)

Minnesota (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) and give up 85 per outing (345th in college basketball).

UAPB comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It pulls down 31 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

UAPB makes 12 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball), 4.4 more than its opponents.

UAPB has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (208th in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (53rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.