The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAPB vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 350th 62.9 Points Scored 66.9 300th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.8 193rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 14.9 349th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.