The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on BTN.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Game Information

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UAPB vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank
350th 62.9 Points Scored 66.9 300th
207th 71.0 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.4 201st
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
62nd 14.7 Assists 12.8 193rd
224th 12.3 Turnovers 14.9 349th

