The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) at Williams Arena on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -18.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

Each game UAPB has played this season has gone over 149.5 combined points scored.

UAPB's average game total this season has been 179.6, 30.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UAPB is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has had more success against the spread than UAPB this season, recording an ATS record of 3-1-0, as opposed to the 1-2-0 mark of UAPB.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 5 18.5% 62.9 129.8 71 140.7 132.9 UAPB 5 20% 66.9 129.8 69.7 140.7 138.8

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions put up an average of 94.6 points per game, 29.8 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

UAPB has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

UAPB vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 0-0 12-15-0 UAPB 10-15-0 2-4 12-13-0

UAPB vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota UAPB 6-11 Home Record 8-5 1-9 Away Record 2-16 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.