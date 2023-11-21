Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Washington County, Arkansas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Baptist College at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Farmington, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maumelle High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Farmington, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
