Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in White County, Arkansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rose Bud High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Newark, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
