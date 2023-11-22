How to Watch Arkansas vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stanford Cardinal (3-1) face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Arkansas had a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Cardinal ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 134th.
- Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 5.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Cardinal allowed (68.4).
- Arkansas had a 16-6 record last season when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arkansas played better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Razorbacks surrendered 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.4.
- Arkansas made 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 86-68
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
