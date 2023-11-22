The Stanford Cardinal (3-1) face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Arkansas had a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinal ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 5.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Cardinal allowed (68.4).
  • Arkansas had a 16-6 record last season when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arkansas played better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Razorbacks surrendered 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.4.
  • Arkansas made 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Gardner-Webb W 86-68 Bud Walton Arena
11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

