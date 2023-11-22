The Stanford Cardinal (3-1) face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Arkansas had a 17-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Cardinal ranked 171st in rebounding in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 134th.

Last year, the Razorbacks averaged 5.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Cardinal allowed (68.4).

Arkansas had a 16-6 record last season when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arkansas played better when playing at home last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Razorbacks surrendered 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 73.4.

Arkansas made 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule