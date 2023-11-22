The Stanford Cardinal (3-1) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Stanford matchup.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Arkansas vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Stanford Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas put together a 15-19-0 ATS record last year.

Razorbacks games hit the over 16 out of 34 times last season.

Stanford won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, 17 of the Cardinal's games hit the over.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Oddsmakers rate Arkansas much higher (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (103rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

