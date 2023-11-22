Arkansas vs. Stanford Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) clashing at Imperial Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 81-80 victory for Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 22.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.
Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
Arkansas vs. Stanford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 81, Stanford 80
Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Stanford
- Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.1)
- Computer Predicted Total: 160.1
Arkansas Performance Insights
- On offense, Arkansas put up 74.1 points per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 67.9 points per contest at the other end (112th-ranked).
- Last year the Razorbacks pulled down 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).
- Arkansas ranked 193rd in the nation with 12.8 assists per game.
- The Razorbacks ranked 224th in the nation with 12.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Razorbacks struggled to pile up three-pointers, ranking 10th-worst in college basketball with 5.0 treys per game. They ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last year.
- Arkansas ranked ninth-best in the country by giving up 5.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 40th in college basketball at 31.1%.
- Of the shots attempted by Arkansas last year, 72.3% of them were two-pointers (81.4% of the team's made baskets) and 27.7% were from beyond the arc (18.6%).
