Wednesday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) clashing at Imperial Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 81-80 victory for Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Arkansas vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 81, Stanford 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.1)

Arkansas (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 160.1

Arkansas Performance Insights

On offense, Arkansas put up 74.1 points per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 67.9 points per contest at the other end (112th-ranked).

Last year the Razorbacks pulled down 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Arkansas ranked 193rd in the nation with 12.8 assists per game.

The Razorbacks ranked 224th in the nation with 12.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Razorbacks struggled to pile up three-pointers, ranking 10th-worst in college basketball with 5.0 treys per game. They ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last year.

Arkansas ranked ninth-best in the country by giving up 5.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 40th in college basketball at 31.1%.

Of the shots attempted by Arkansas last year, 72.3% of them were two-pointers (81.4% of the team's made baskets) and 27.7% were from beyond the arc (18.6%).

