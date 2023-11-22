Arkansas vs. Stanford November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) play the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.
Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Stanford Top Players (2022-23)
- Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arkansas vs. Stanford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Arkansas AVG
|Arkansas Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
