The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) play the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Game Information

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makhi Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Stanford Top Players (2022-23)

  • Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas vs. Stanford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Arkansas AVG Arkansas Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 74.1 119th
123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 67.9 112th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5.0 349th
56th 14.8 Assists 12.8 193rd
175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

