Arkansas vs. Stanford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) hit the court against the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Arkansas vs. Stanford Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arkansas
|-6.5
|155.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- In eight of 34 games last season, Arkansas and its opponents scored more than 155.5 points.
- The average amount of points in Arkansas' contests last season was 142.0, which is 13.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Arkansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Arkansas finished with a 17-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.3% of those games).
- The Razorbacks had a 13-1 record last year (winning 92.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- Arkansas has a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Arkansas vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 155.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|8
|23.5%
|74.1
|144.4
|67.9
|136.3
|141.5
|Stanford
|5
|16.7%
|70.3
|144.4
|68.4
|136.3
|136.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Razorbacks averaged were 5.7 more points than the Cardinal gave up (68.4).
- When Arkansas totaled more than 68.4 points last season, it went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Arkansas vs. Stanford Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|15-19-0
|7-7
|16-18-0
|Stanford
|14-16-0
|4-3
|17-13-0
Arkansas vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|Stanford
|13-3
|Home Record
|9-6
|2-8
|Away Record
|2-8
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.3
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.