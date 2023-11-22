The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) hit the court against the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -6.5 155.5

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 34 games last season, Arkansas and its opponents scored more than 155.5 points.

The average amount of points in Arkansas' contests last season was 142.0, which is 13.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Arkansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Arkansas finished with a 17-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.3% of those games).

The Razorbacks had a 13-1 record last year (winning 92.9% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Arkansas has a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 8 23.5% 74.1 144.4 67.9 136.3 141.5 Stanford 5 16.7% 70.3 144.4 68.4 136.3 136.0

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Razorbacks averaged were 5.7 more points than the Cardinal gave up (68.4).

When Arkansas totaled more than 68.4 points last season, it went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.

Arkansas vs. Stanford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 7-7 16-18-0 Stanford 14-16-0 4-3 17-13-0

Arkansas vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Stanford 13-3 Home Record 9-6 2-8 Away Record 2-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

