Currently, the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Undisclosed

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +22.

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 57 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

Florida has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 49 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the league.

With a goal differential of +8, they are 10th-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-115) Panthers (-105) 6

