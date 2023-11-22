How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- The Bears are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 57th.
- The Bears put up 5.8 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Wildcats give up (77.2).
- Central Arkansas has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 77.2 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Central Arkansas put up 76.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (69.1).
- At home, the Bears allowed 77.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 86.1.
- Central Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (31.1%).
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|UAPB
|L 85-83
|Farris Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 75-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 70-68
|Show Me Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Farris Center
