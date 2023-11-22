The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

The Bears are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 57th.

The Bears put up 5.8 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Wildcats give up (77.2).

Central Arkansas has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 77.2 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Central Arkansas put up 76.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (69.1).

At home, the Bears allowed 77.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 86.1.

Central Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (31.1%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule