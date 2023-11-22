The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • The Bears are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 57th.
  • The Bears put up 5.8 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Wildcats give up (77.2).
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 77.2 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Central Arkansas put up 76.5 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (69.1).
  • At home, the Bears allowed 77.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 86.1.
  • Central Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (31.1%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 UAPB L 85-83 Farris Center
11/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 75-71 Memorial Gymnasium
11/20/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State L 70-68 Show Me Center
11/22/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
11/25/2023 Eastern Michigan - Farris Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans - Farris Center

