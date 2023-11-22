The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-27.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-26.5) 155.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.

Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.