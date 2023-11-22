Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Central Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-27.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-26.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2500
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Central Arkansas has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.
- Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.
