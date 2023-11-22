Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) versus the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-62 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 88, Central Arkansas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-25.8)

Kansas State (-25.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Kansas State has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Central Arkansas, who is 3-1-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 3-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears' +18 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.4 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Central Arkansas grabs 36.0 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 33.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.0 boards per game.

Central Arkansas makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

Central Arkansas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.8 per game (229th in college basketball) while forcing 15.0 (62nd in college basketball).

