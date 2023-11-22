The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) are heavy underdogs (by 25.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 153.5.

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -25.5 153.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Central Arkansas' games this season is 139.2 points, 14.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Central Arkansas has gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.

Kansas State (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% less often than Central Arkansas (3-1-0) this year.

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 2 50% 79.8 151.2 77.2 145 147.5 Central Arkansas 1 25% 71.4 151.2 67.8 145 151.8

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears score 5.8 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Wildcats give up (77.2).

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Central Arkansas 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0

Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Central Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 2-13 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

