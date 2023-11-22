Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) are heavy underdogs (by 25.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 153.5.
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-25.5
|153.5
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Central Arkansas and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points once this season.
- The average total for Central Arkansas' games this season is 139.2 points, 14.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Central Arkansas has gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- Kansas State (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 25% less often than Central Arkansas (3-1-0) this year.
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|2
|50%
|79.8
|151.2
|77.2
|145
|147.5
|Central Arkansas
|1
|25%
|71.4
|151.2
|67.8
|145
|151.8
Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends
- The Bears score 5.8 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Wildcats give up (77.2).
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|2-2-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
|Central Arkansas
|3-1-0
|0-0
|1-3-0
Central Arkansas vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Central Arkansas
|15-1
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-13
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
