The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) host the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 while totaling 33 goals against 26 goals given up. On 31 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (9.7%).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Wednesday's matchup.

Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-125)

Coyotes (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 9-7-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.

St. Louis has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

This season the Blues recorded only one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals seven times and won each of those games.

St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 5-1-0 (10 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 3-5-1 to record seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 19th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.71 26th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 30th 27.8 Shots 29.6 22nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 26.87% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 17th 78.46% Penalty Kill % 76.74% 21st

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

