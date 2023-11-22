When the St. Louis Blues play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jake Neighbours score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

  • In four of 17 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in two games (two shots).
  • Neighbours has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:45 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:52 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

