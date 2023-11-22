Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kyrou's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Kyrou has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kyrou has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 17 games this year, Kyrou has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Kyrou goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 10 Points 3 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

