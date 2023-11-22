The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

Little Rock compiled a 6-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Trojans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 96th.

The Trojans' 75.4 points per game last year were 6.0 more points than the 69.4 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Little Rock put together a 10-10 record last season in games it scored more than 69.4 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Little Rock scored 78.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.2.

The Trojans gave up 73.2 points per game at home last season, and 83.9 away.

Little Rock made more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule