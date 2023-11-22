The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Little Rock matchup.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 158.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 158.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Little Rock compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread last year.

The Trojans covered the spread 14 times last season (14-9 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Georgia State put together a 5-21-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 26 times last season.

