Wednesday's contest between the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) and the Little Rock Trojans (1-3) at Jack Stephens Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with Georgia State taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 80, Little Rock 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-1.2)

Georgia State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock Performance Insights

Little Rock was 88th in the nation in points scored (75.4 per game) last year and fifth-worst in points allowed (79.4).

The Trojans grabbed 33.1 rebounds per game and gave up 32.9 boards last season, ranking 96th and 294th, respectively, in the nation.

Little Rock was 56th in the nation in assists (14.8 per game) last year.

At 6.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Trojans were 315th and 267th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Little Rock was 332nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.7 last season. It was -1-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 39.2%.

The Trojans took 29.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 21.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 70.3% of their shots, with 78.1% of their makes coming from there.

