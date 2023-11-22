The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 158.5.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia State -1.5 158.5

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock played 10 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 158.5 points.

The Trojans had a 154.8-point average over/under in their outings last year, 3.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Trojans' record against the spread last year was 15-11-0.

Little Rock won five, or 26.3%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Trojans had a record of 4-14, a 22.2% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by the Trojans, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 158.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 158.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia State 5 19.2% 66.7 142.1 69.4 148.8 134.5 Little Rock 10 38.5% 75.4 142.1 79.4 148.8 150

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans' 75.4 points per game last year were six more points than the 69.4 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Little Rock went 13-3 against the spread and 10-10 overall.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia State 5-21-0 3-5 13-13-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 14-9 18-8-0

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia State Little Rock 10-9 Home Record 8-5 0-11 Away Record 2-16 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 61.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

