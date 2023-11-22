Can we anticipate Marco Scandella scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scandella stats and insights

  • Scandella is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in two games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
  • Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:58 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.