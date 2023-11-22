In the upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Nick Leddy to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

Leddy has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Leddy has no points on the power play.

Leddy's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Leddy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:56 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:45 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:26 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:11 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 24:22 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:34 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

