Wednesday's soccer schedule features several top-tier games, including the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup matchup between England and Uzbekistan.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Uzbekistan

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 3:20 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs Senegal

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 6:48 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
