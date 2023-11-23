How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) aim to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on FOX.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 52.4% from the field this season, 19 percentage points higher than the 33.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Arizona has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.4% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at third.
- The Wildcats average 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).
- Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
- Michigan State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.6% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.
- The Spartans' 74 points per game are 11 more points than the 63 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Michigan State has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did on the road (77.1).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, allowing 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.
- At home, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.
- The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (72) last season.
- At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|W 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|W 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|-
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|W 74-54
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 81-49
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
