The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • Arkansas is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 61st.
  • The Razorbacks record 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • Arkansas is 4-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.9).
  • When playing at home, the Razorbacks surrendered 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).
  • In home games, Arkansas made 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.