The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Arkansas Stats Insights

This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Arkansas is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 61st.

The Razorbacks record 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

Arkansas is 4-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.9).

When playing at home, the Razorbacks surrendered 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).

In home games, Arkansas made 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

