How to Watch Arkansas vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Arkansas is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 61st.
- The Razorbacks record 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
- Arkansas is 4-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.9).
- When playing at home, the Razorbacks surrendered 11.1 fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (73.4).
- In home games, Arkansas made 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to away from home (30.9%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
