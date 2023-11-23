Thursday's contest that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) versus the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at Imperial Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-76 in favor of Arkansas. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Memphis 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.5)

Arkansas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks average 82.8 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Arkansas ranks 61st in the nation at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

Arkansas hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks average 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (102nd in college basketball), and allow 85.2 points per 100 possessions (128th in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.6 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked 21st-best in college basketball by tallying 79.4 points per game. It ranked 233rd in college basketball in points allowed (71.8 per contest).

The Tigers averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Last season Memphis ranked 28th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.6 per game.

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, the Tigers were 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 291st in college basketball by committing 13 turnovers per contest.

With 6.1 three-pointers per game, the Tigers ranked 310th in college basketball. They had a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Memphis ceded 8 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 30.8% (31st-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis took 70.9% two-pointers (accounting for 78.6% of the team's buckets) and 29.1% from beyond the arc (21.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.