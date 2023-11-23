Thursday's contest at Imperial Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) taking on the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 77-76 victory for Arkansas, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Arkansas vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Memphis 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.4)

Arkansas (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (scoring 82.8 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball while giving up 71.2 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It records 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 60th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per contest.

Arkansas connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Razorbacks put up 99.1 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball), while allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.6 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked 21st-best in the nation by putting up 79.4 points per game. It ranked 233rd in college basketball in points allowed (71.8 per contest).

The Tigers were 147th in the country with 32.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Memphis ranked 28th in the nation with 15.6 assists per contest.

The Tigers ranked 25th-best in the nation by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 291st in college basketball by averaging 13 turnovers per contest.

With 6.1 threes per game, the Tigers ranked 310th in the nation. They had a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Memphis ceded 8 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 30.8% (31st-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Memphis last season, 70.9% of them were two-pointers (78.6% of the team's made baskets) and 29.1% were from beyond the arc (21.4%).

