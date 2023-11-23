Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) and the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at Imperial Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Arkansas securing the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 23.

The matchup has no line set.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Arkansas vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Memphis 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.5)

Arkansas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (scoring 82.8 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball while giving up 71.2 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It collects 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 61st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per contest.

Arkansas hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.5% from deep.

The Razorbacks rank 102nd in college basketball with 99.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 128th in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arkansas has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (157th in college basketball).

