The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) meet the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Information

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Trevon Brazile: 11.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Tramon Mark: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • El Ellis: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 79.4 21st
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd
134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
349th 5.0 3pt Made 6.1 310th
193rd 12.8 Assists 15.6 28th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 13.0 291st

