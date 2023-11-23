The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) meet the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arkansas Players to Watch

Trevon Brazile: 11.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK Tramon Mark: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Davis: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Khalif Battle: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK El Ellis: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 79.4 21st 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 349th 5.0 3pt Made 6.1 310th 193rd 12.8 Assists 15.6 28th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 13.0 291st

